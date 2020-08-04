Here in the U.S., we pride ourselves on living in a meritocracy. We don’t inherit our wealth and our status - we work for it! Nobody else foots the bill for our good life. Yet, how do you recognize true accomplishment? One simple, straightforward way to determine merit is to measure the distance between where a person came from and where she ended up. Ilhan Omar was born a woman in Somalia. She is a Muslim immigrant to the USA. She is a woman of color. Right from the get-go, she thus had four strikes against her in the U.S. political arena: gender, religion, immigration status and race. Yet here she is, a U.S. Congresswoman at 37, who has sponsored more bills than many of her more seasoned colleagues in Congress and raised three times the amount of money the average House incumbent raised for their re-election bids. More than 260,000 Minnesotans voted her into office in 2018. This is true merit. Ilhan Omar knows that prosperity and social justice need to go hand-in-hand if America is to set an example for the rest of the world once again. That’s why my ballot in her support went into the mail weeks ago. Reelect Ilhan Omar to Congress to make America great again.
Michael Javinsky-Wenzek
St. Louis Park
