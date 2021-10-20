To the Editor:
In the upcoming school board election, we will be asked to vote for nonpartisan candidates. While we should educate ourselves about the candidates and the issues, I urge us to try not to care about the political identity of any given candidate. Let’s free ourselves from expectations (even from ourselves) that any political party owns our votes.
Among other concerns, there are core philosophical subjects up for consideration. We may find these overtly stated, or only appearing as a subtext. But they are there and I urge all of us to dig deeper.
Specifically, I am broadly referring to concepts that fall under the heading of “diversity, equity and inclusion.” While positive and benign on the surface, the deeper intent of these words may surprise. Consider whether we want our children learning to develop hyper-awareness of superficial identities and parsing out relative scores on some “privilege” scale versus being taught empathy and compassion within a framework of resilience and self-reliance. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. dreamed of a day when we would not be judged by immutable traits such as skin color but by “the content of [our] character.” Should we teach our children to silo themselves into identity categories and to then adopt the currently popular attitudes that these silos require of them? Or should we want them to feel free to “melt” in the melting pot of America – a quality that has made our country special and an envy of the world. Yet these very concepts are, astoundingly, under renewed debate. What kind of diversity matters? What doesn’t? How are equity and equality different? When does inclusion imply exclusion? I encourage interested readers to explore these concepts more at fairforall.org.
We must actively resist the lure of tribalism and the lazy out-sourcing of our critical thinking that this entails. We can use this election as an exercise in that effort. Go vote. But don’t think about voting Democrat. Don’t vote Republican. Don’t even vote “third party.” Vote for people – people with integrity who support real issues that affect our lives and American values.
Michael Hopfenspirger
Greenwood
