I was part of a group that conducted in-depth interviews with candidates for the office of Hennepin County Attorney including both of the candidates who will be on the fall ballot.
Mary Moriarty emerged by far as the more impressive candidate of the two given her combination of experience and the priorities she would pursue once elected.
Like the other remaining candidate, Mary understands that we need to address the rise in violent crime. She would fight violent crime by shifting resources that are currently pursuing low level drug crimes. Don’t believe anyone who calls Mary Moriarty soft on crime.
The current criminal justice system is failing us. It isn’t reducing crime and it does next to nothing for the victims of crime. Mary’s experience has given her a broad perspective of what can work and that isn’t doubling down on the failed approaches we have tried in the past.
One of Mary’s priorities, along with fighting violent crime, is to better support victims of crime. Helping victims is good in the short run but it also reduces crime in the long run by interrupting the process where some victims go on to victimize others.
Mary would also focus on accountability and rebuilding the trust between law enforcement and the community.
Mary has experience both as a trial lawyer and in running a large legal office.
Mary is building a people-centered coalition and has an impressive list of endorsements.
If you want to fight violent crime, help victims and start to address the roots of crime, the choice is clear. Vote for Mary Moriarty.
