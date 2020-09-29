To the Editor:
I write this letter in support of Greta Evans-Becker as a candidate for the District 281 Robbinsdale School Board. Greta will bring an incredible wealth of experience and knowledge to the school board as a parent, school volunteer, student, educator and administrator along with an amazing ability to work together with diverse groups of people.
Crystal residents since 1987, Greta and husband Jeff have three daughters who graduated from Robbinsdale Armstrong High School. They were active volunteers at the schools their daughters attended. I first met Greta many years ago as a parent volunteer at Plymouth Middle School, experiencing firsthand Greta’s leadership and engaging personality.
Greta knows what students and schools need to function well. Greta’s experience includes teaching within the Robbinsdale School District for 16 years. She recently retired after serving 12 years as the principal of Meadowbrook Elementary School in Golden Valley. Greta has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, a master’s degree in child and family studies, a doctor of education degree in educational policy and administration, along with principal and superintendent licenses.
Please join me in voting for Greta Evans-Becker for the Robbinsdale School Board. Our community needs Greta on the board. Greta has the expertise, integrity and commitment to collaborate and make sound decisions to provide quality learning opportunities in the best interest of the students, staff and community of District 281.
Jill Kingstedt
Plymouth
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.