To the Editor:
Some in this year’s Minnetonka School Board race want you to believe that academic success and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) are mutually exclusive. Nothing could be further from the truth. Our world is changing, and our district needs to adapt with it to ensure that our kids are well-prepared to respectfully collaborate with all kinds of people. Major companies in Minnesota and across the globe are enacting DEI goals – not in some attempt to be politically correct, but because it’s the right thing to do – morally and for the success of their business.
Patrick Lee-O’Halloran, Meghan Selinger, Dan Olson and Michael Remucal all recognize that diversity, equity and inclusion efforts make our district even stronger. Removing barriers that students face and ensuring that all students feel safe and welcome in our district takes absolutely nothing away from students who don’t face these barriers. Instead, it helps create a culture of empathy, respect and innovation for all of our students. These four candidates would all do an amazing job on our school board, but alas, we can only vote for three.
I endorse Lee-O’Halloran as a smart, pragmatic leader who will bring an open mind and focus on results to our school board. Selinger’s experience as a teacher will be invaluable at a time when our teachers face tremendous pressures “on the front line.” And I appreciate Olson’s ability and willingness to call it like he sees it, which I believe will increase transparency of our school board. All three, like every candidate in the race, fully intend to continue our district’s strong tradition of excellence.
Please vote to elect Lee-O’Halloran, Selinger and Olson to the Minnetonka School Board. By creating the best possible learning environment for our kids, we’ll truly live up to the Minnetonka School District’s vision of world-class, child-centered excellence.
Kim Gohman
Minnetonka
