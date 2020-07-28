To the Editor:
COVID-19 has changed everything, and right now, we need a sense of calm and community from our leaders. We need leaders to be clear, compassionate, and direct. Good leaders unify, inspire, and provide a sense of calm through their actions. Cheri Sudit is running for Hennepin County Commissioner in District 6, and she possesses the leadership we need.
The Hennepin County Board is a non-partisan position. Now more than ever, we need to set politics aside and elect officials who will represent all interests in our community. Cheri has chosen not to seek party endorsement because she wants to be the candidate who will work on behalf of all citizens in our community. I have known Cheri for over 25 years. Her 30 years of experience at the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, plus her deep roots in our community, make her the ideal candidate to represent our community in a time of uncertainty and upheaval.
Linda Fiterman
Minnetonka
