To the Editor:
Earlier this week, a big chunk of the Greenland Ice Cap broke off. Major glaciers are melting due to human-caused global warming. Over the last week, dozens of people have died, many have been sickened, and vast areas have been destroyed because of the fires in the western United States, a situation that’s made much worse by human-caused climate change. As I write this, there are seven major storms in the Atlantic Ocean, including three hurricanes (one major, and one about to hit the Gulf Coast), as part of the busiest hurricane season since 2005. It is widely understood that human-caused global warming increases the frequency and/or severity of storms, including tropical storms.
What are we doing about climate change and other environmental disasters right now, other than making these problems worse? There is only one thing most people in the U.S. can do: vote for political candidates who understand that climate science is real, and that our policies need to be based on good science, not on the denial of reality. I plan to vote climate, and I hope my neighbors do too.
Alicia Glassman
Plymouth
