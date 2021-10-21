To the Editor:
In the name of equity, do you think it’s wise for public schools to ban gifted and talented programs in lower grades and Advanced Placement courses in high school? New York City thinks so, and just did. In the name of equity, do you think we should accept the notion of victims and oppressors, discord over unity, us versus them, “your truth” rather than objective truth, mediocrity instead of excellence, race versus merit? In the name of equity, do you think girls should be traumatized by having to share their bathrooms and locker rooms with biological males and be handicapped in sports by having to compete with them?
Equity, by definition, seeks to level the playing field in order to attain “equal outcomes” for all, even if it means disadvantaging or demeaning some students in order to elevate others. Is this really the path we want to go down? Wayzata Public School’s newly enacted “Equity Commitment” seems to say “yes” by actually codifying this insanity.
The only conceivable anecdote is to elect Erin Shelton, Bryan Kubes and Nick DeVries to the Wayzata School Board. Their foremost priorities are academic excellence, equal opportunity for all, accurately teaching our less-than-honorable history, political neutrality and fostering understanding.
Voting is now open at the District Offices, 210 County Rd. 101 North, Plymouth, or on Election Day, Nov. 2. Historically, less than 3% of registered voters in our district even bother to vote. Shame on me for having been one of them. Regardless if you have children in the public schools, your taxes and home values are affected by the quality of local schools. We all have to vote.
We can do this. Go out, vote for Shelton, Kubes and DeVries. Help stop the madness. Turn the advancing tide. It’s up to every single one of us.
Kim Gharrity
Wayzata
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.