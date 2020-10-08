To the Editor:

Hennepin County, like the state of Minnesota and the nation, is in a public health, economic and educational crisis, due in great part to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chris LaTondresse, as vice chair of the Hopkins School Board, has shown he can manage the intersection of these crises in a multilingual, multicultural and multiracial school district. If LaTondresse is elected as the next Hennepin County Commissioner for District 6, he will bring not just his leadership and management skills to the county’s problems and programs, but his passion for public service.

LaTondresse’s long list of endorsements from his fellow school board members, District 6 mayors and council members, present and former Hennepin County commissioners (including outgoing Commissioner Jan Callison) and state leaders testify to their assessment of his qualifications to become the next commissioner from District 6. But an indispensable qualification that no endorsement can convey is LaTondresse’s ability and eagerness to communicate with District 6 residents not just about the current crises, but about the future of Hennepin County after we emerge from the pandemic. By going to latondresse.org, you can find community resources, learn how to vote and schedule a one-on-one conversation with LaTondresse.

LaTondresse will help lead Hennepin County through the pandemic and into the future by listening to District 6 residents and working with the county staff to meet the immediate and longer term needs of Hennepin County. I urge you to join me and vote for LaTondresse on or before Nov. 3. 

Steve Suppan

Wayzata

