To the Editor:
As a Hopkins City Councilmember, I am proud to endorse Chris LaTondresse as the next Hennepin County Commissioner for District 6. Chris is energetic, community-driven and is dedicated in his tireless work to make our communities more inclusive and resilient. His experience working in the Obama administration and as a local leader on the Hopkins School Board has been immensely valuable in the development of his trusted leadership. Now more than ever, this type of leadership is critically important in today’s world. I look forward to working alongside Chris in making our future brighter for all.
Brian Hunke
Hopkins
Brian Hunke is a member of the Hopkins City Council.
