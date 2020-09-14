To the Editor:
As a Minnetonka City Council member, I have had the pleasure to work with Chris La Tondresse in his position as vice-chair of the Hopkins School Board. I am also familiar with his experience working at all levels of government. He has a proven track record demonstrating leadership, and problem solving skills. I appreciate how Chris is willing to listen to all sides of an issue and will actively search out to make sure ALL voices have been heard – he is the person who I want representing our community as the District 6, Hennepin County Commissioner.
Our community will be forever grateful for Jan Callison’s 12 years of leadership and exemplary service as our county commissioner, and before that, her 15 years serving on the Minnetonka City Council, including three years as mayor. Her endorsement of Chris La Tondresse also demonstrates for me that he is the right person for the job! Like Callison, La Tondresse’s thoughtful approach to leadership, budget management, and community engagement is what our community needs to work through these difficult times caused by COVID-19.
This world pandemic has brought to light our social vulnerabilities and the horrific disparities that exist throughout Hennepin County, in health care, affordable housing, education gaps and social injustice. To move forward, we need a leader who understands the needs of those who are at the highest risk. The county is the level of government where most of these social service resources are allocated to overcome these social and economic disparities. Chris La Tondresse has a deep level of understanding as a proven equity leader, working with diverse populations, and has the right approach when addressing these social and economic inequities.
Please join me in electing Chris La Tondresse as your next District 6 Hennepin County Commissioner.
Brian Kirk
Minnetonka
Brian Kirk serves in Ward One on the Minnetonka City Council.
