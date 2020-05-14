To the Editor:
It has been well-documented that those on the bottom rungs of the socio-economic ladder have encountered voter suppression for a long time. The COVID-19 pandemic has compounded that problem in the U.S., especially in the elderly, and in those with co-morbidities. With elections just months away, there are no signs of the pandemic letting up. I fall into one of those categories, and choosing between my right to vote and my health should not be a zero sum game. As a citizen, I take my right to vote seriously. Although over a million voters in Wisconsin voted by mail during the April primary, several thousand had to stand in line at the polling stations. As expected, several dozen were infected by the coronavirus. A Pew Research Center study shows that nearly three out of four voters support the vote by mail option in the 2020 elections.
Currently five states, two of them since the 1990s, have all-mail elections, in which ballots are sent to every registered voter by default. About two-thirds of the states have a no-excuse absentee voting law, and Minnesota is one of them.
The Republicans in general, and President Donald Trump in particular, have resisted the idea of vote by mail under three pretexts: a) security, b) fraud, and c) increased democratic voter turnout. They have never been able to provide data supporting the first two. Regarding the third, a number of research studies have dispelled concerns that there would be a major electoral shift toward one party.
The Minnesota House has passed a bill approving vote by mail for all, which is waiting approval in the Senate. I hope that bipartisan thinking will trump partisan bickering, and that the Minnesota voters will not feel left out, and disenfranchised come November. With only six months until the elections, it’s a race against time to set the infrastructure in place. With the proper funding, and strong leadership at the helm, it is achievable. After all, the state’s welfare is at stake. Make every vote count!
Milind Sohoni
Plymouth
