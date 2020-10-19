To the Editor:

Audrey Britton is running a write-in campaign to become our Three Rivers Park Commissioner, District 1. I hope you will join others in writing her name in on your ballot.

I have come to know Audrey over the years as someone who genuinely cares about others and our communities. Most importantly for an elected official, she listens to people.

As our commissioner she states that she will work to “make our parks environmentally friendly, accessible and welcoming places for people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities.”

Our environment is especially important to me. Audrey has been a supporter and member of several environmental organizations. She has also been a longtime volunteer, including in our parks and with many organizations that focus on the needs of children. Her work experience will also make her a great parks commissioner.

After researching both Audrey’s and the current appointed commissioner’s backgrounds, I feel Audrey has more experience and is a better fit for our community.

Visit audreybritton.com to learn more.

Terry Jaffoni

Plymouth

Load comments