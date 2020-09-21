To the Editor:
For over 10 years, I have had distinct pleasure to know Dario Anselmo, who is running for Hennepin County Commissioner District 6. As a state legislator representing Edina, he acted with strong devotion to serving his constituents without political labels. He has proven himself to be a community leader by doing what is best for the community and not by following divisive rhetoric. I am voting for Dario Anselmo because we need more leaders that act for the selfless interests of our great western suburbs and for Hennepin County as a whole.
Dario has a uniquely qualified background to serve as Hennepin County Commissioner. For many years he owned and operated a music venue in downtown Minneapolis. He worked closely with other businesses in downtown to promote the entertainment district and increase public safety awareness. His leadership led him to represent Edina in the State Legislature. At the Capitol, Dario worked across the aisle to advocate for bipartisan legislation such as Tobacco 21 and sensible firearm legislation, as well as supporting families in need of food through the Second Harvest Heartland bonding bill. He has always been focused on expanding comprehensive mental health services and investing more to protect our environment.
With a budget of $2.5 billion, we need commissioners that act prudently to manage the budget for the best interest of the county. Dario’s background in business and his experience at the legislature gives him the unique ability to balance the budget and provide the essential services needed by Hennepin County.
We need more public leaders to mirror his actions. Dario has much bipartisan support. Former State Senator Terri Bonoff, former Congressman Jim Ramstad and former Minnetonka Mayor Karen Anderson have all endorsed Dario for his strong willingness to work across the aisle. I support Dario because he is selfless, determined, fair and good-natured. Simply put, he is a real mensche, a great steward that cares deeply for his community. I ask that you strongly consider voting for Dario as our next Hennepin County Commissioner.
Ryan Rutzick
Minnetonka
