To the Editor:

Wayzata needs responsible leaders on its City Council, and for that reason we are supporting the re-election effort of Alex Plechash. His business experience, civic awareness and local volunteer efforts are second-to-none. The business district and our residential neighborhoods need Plechash’s continued experience on the council as the city works to recover from the economic impacts of 2020. 

Gregg and Carter Peterson

Wayzata

