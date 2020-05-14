To the Editor:
In recent months, the University of Minnesota has proven the value in having an elite public research institution in our own backyard. Media outlets highlight story after story about the university leading us out of this pandemic through advanced scientific research and joint efforts to expand availability of testing. It has the capacity to lead us after it, too.
As Minnesota emerges from this crisis, economic stimulation will be more critical than ever. Lawmakers in St. Paul will soon have the opportunity to provide statewide economic stimulus through investments in public bonding projects. The university ought to be a prioritized recipient of these investment dollars, as their projects would immediately put Minnesotans back to work repairing and/or replacing aging academic assets. $150 million of their $200 million Higher Education Asset Preservation and Replacement request will be ready for construction within six months of authorization. Furthermore, the university has an efficient project delivery and a streamlined procurement process already established. If given the opportunity, the university can contribute to a robust economic stimulus following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Due to research efforts at the university, we can hopefully see a day where we can safely emerge from our homes and recommence with some of our favorite pastimes. When that day comes, we will need broad and speedy economic stimulation. The university has the capacity to quickly and expeditiously get Minnesotans back to work and the State Legislature should fully fund the 2020 bonding request.
Peter Bartling
Plymouth
Bartling is a co-president of the Plymouth Rotary Club and a health care consultant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.