I was disappointed in the letter to the editor by Kerry Anderson. Most of us in Senate District 42 want to build unity and find common ground. This letter did not do that. For instance in this letter the writer calls Mr. Hillen twice an extremist Maga Republican, an obviously derogatory term in the present political climate. Name calling does not build unity.
The writer also stated “wealthy, often not very hard working” without giving any facts to support that negative statement about a group of people. Some people would term that statement a prejudicial statement, and we know that prejudicial statements do not build unity in a community.
The statement that “Mr. Hillen also claims he will ‘Support our senior.’” seems to imply that the writer does not believe Mr. Hillen will do as he says as he was not at the picketing of Dominium properties and thus that he probably wasn’t truly supportive of seniors. Many of us were not there and yet care deeply about seniors. The writer’s statement takes one action by Mr. Hillen to then surmise that Mr. Hillen doesn’t truly support seniors.
The writer also makes clear that the writer does not believe that what Mr. Hillen will do that he says he will do as he is running on the Republican Party ticket, implying that Mr. Hillen is lying about what he is saying. Implying that a person is not telling the truth without any facts to support that inference also does not build unity in our community.
From Kerry Anderson’s letter, I could surmise I don’t want to vote for Bonnie Westlin if she attracts this type of voter, but I will not do that. I will let her stand on her on merit and not assume that just because she say she supports something her party would not support that she would not do that, etc. Based on her values and Mr. Hillen’s values and mine I will make my decision. I think both candidates deserve our respect and our thoughtful look at their campaigns, not name calling and disrespect.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.