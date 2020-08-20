To the Editor:

My daughter lives in Baltimore, Maryland. The tragic explosion there the morning of Aug. 10 is thought to have been caused by aging gas pipes. I feel sorrow for those affected. I am grateful that my daughter was not involved and so was not harmed. The June 27 St. Louis Park Sun Sailor reported that, “CenterPoint Energy is replacing ‘belt line’ natural gas mains and services throughout St. Louis Park, with construction lasting through this fall.” The local undertaking, right in front of my home, took many weeks. (It seemed like months.) This project felt like a major inconvenience – a day-to-day nuisance, with a lot of dust and noise. As the St. Louis Park gas mains project continues, I now understand, acknowledge and appreciate its importance. Thank you, for your hard work.

Kristin King Stapleton

St. Louis Park

