To the Editor:
My daughter lives in Baltimore, Maryland. The tragic explosion there the morning of Aug. 10 is thought to have been caused by aging gas pipes. I feel sorrow for those affected. I am grateful that my daughter was not involved and so was not harmed. The June 27 St. Louis Park Sun Sailor reported that, “CenterPoint Energy is replacing ‘belt line’ natural gas mains and services throughout St. Louis Park, with construction lasting through this fall.” The local undertaking, right in front of my home, took many weeks. (It seemed like months.) This project felt like a major inconvenience – a day-to-day nuisance, with a lot of dust and noise. As the St. Louis Park gas mains project continues, I now understand, acknowledge and appreciate its importance. Thank you, for your hard work.
Kristin King Stapleton
St. Louis Park
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.