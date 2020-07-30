To the Editor:
The Hennepin County Board is made up of representatives from seven districts. District 6 (Edina, Hopkins, Minnetonka and most of the lakeshore cities) contributes the most in property tax dollars. In the past, our interests have not always been addressed. We need the strongest advocate to represent our community, and Cheri Sudit is the best candidate in the District 6, Hennepin County Commissioner race.
Sudit has dedicated her entire career to public service, where she has advocated for Hennepin County and its residents as an attorney for Hennepin County.
Sudit’s “On Your Behalf” campaign slogan says it all. No other candidate has the background, experience and leadership skills to advocate for our community’s interests.
Sarah Badower
Wayzata
