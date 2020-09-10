To the Editor:
With the Wayzata local elections fast approaching, I am writing in support of my father, Jeff Parkhill, in his campaign for City Council. He is the type of man who constantly asks himself what more he can do for his family and community as the vice chairman of the Wayzata Planning Commission and as a dedicated father who has spent many sleepless nights taking care of my younger, chronically ill sister.
Parkhill has been a pillar of the community during these trying times and has proven himself a worthy example to his children by regularly bringing groceries to some of our elderly neighbors during the COVID-19 pandemic, inviting relatives needing safeguarding and medical care to stay in our home and collecting food and school supplies to donate to our local church.
If these past few months have taught us anything, it is that our local officials are more important than we may have previously realized and that politics can destroy the fabric of a community. My father is glad that the City Council is an apolitical position, as he fights for the dignity of our community, for the health of our local businesses and for the preservation of this beautiful place we call home. I am endorsing my father because I know that he is a man of integrity and a man of business, and that is exactly what we need on council.
Hunter Parkhill
Wayzata
