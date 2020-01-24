To the Editor:

The Wayzata Farmers Market needs your help. After five years of being a part of the Wayzata community (and three different locations) there seems to be no place for the farmers market this year. 

After several meetings and discussions with the city and chamber, nobody has come up with a possible location. Unfortunately, we are running out of time. Applications and listings should have gone out in January. 

One suggestion was to take the year off like other events are doing. The problem with that is the vendors that have been at this market on Thursdays will go find another market. The market would then have to start all over finding new vendors for the following year.

The farmers market has always gotten such a warm welcome from the community and it would be sad to lose it. 

If anyone has comments or suggestions, please email wayzatafarmersmarket@gmail.com.

Deb Hoen

Delano

Hoen is a member of the Minnesota Farmers Market Association and manager for the Wayzata Farmers Market.

