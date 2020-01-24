To the Editor:
The Wayzata Farmers Market needs your help. After five years of being a part of the Wayzata community (and three different locations) there seems to be no place for the farmers market this year.
After several meetings and discussions with the city and chamber, nobody has come up with a possible location. Unfortunately, we are running out of time. Applications and listings should have gone out in January.
One suggestion was to take the year off like other events are doing. The problem with that is the vendors that have been at this market on Thursdays will go find another market. The market would then have to start all over finding new vendors for the following year.
The farmers market has always gotten such a warm welcome from the community and it would be sad to lose it.
If anyone has comments or suggestions, please email wayzatafarmersmarket@gmail.com.
Deb Hoen
Delano
Hoen is a member of the Minnesota Farmers Market Association and manager for the Wayzata Farmers Market.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.