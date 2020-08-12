To the Editor:
My wife and I have been protesting on the Highway 15 Arcola Bridge over Lake Minnetonka every Saturday for the past nine weeks. Often, more people join us, from neighborhood teens to friends from West Metro Climate Action, who believe addressing our climate crisis is closely intertwined with racial justice.
We are not your typical protesters – mostly white, middle-class suburbanites. We share a desire to atone for our ignorance of systemic racial inequality and our unintended abuse of fossil fuels. We are also desperate to avoid a future that becomes bleaker with every climate legislation delay.
After interacting with nearly 5,000 drivers who have read our signs, I can share that the majority, about 60%, respond with positive fist pumps, waves and honks. About 35% avoid eye contact or obliviously carry on their cell phone conversations. (Seriously, folks – you need to get hands-free phones.) The number of drivers that react with a middle finger, thumbs down or expletives are less than 5% and are exclusively male for some reason. I have also noted about a dozen police vehicles and every single officer has waved back in support.
It is a busy road with boat traffic beneath and the popular Dakota Bike Trail adjacent. The interactions are fleeting, yet, hopefully, we are prompting a few positive ancillary thoughts and conversations: “So, what does POC stand for anyway? What is climate justice about? Does silence really equal complicity?” Or, “Maybe I should do something too!”
Mark Andersen
Wayzata
