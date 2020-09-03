To the Editor:
Instead of using their time and power to work with House members to pass legislation helping Minnesotans survive our COVID-19 and economic crises, Republican leaders in the Senate will not relent on their fight against Gov. Tim Walz’s use of peacetime emergency powers. Their campaign to delay and disrupt our state’s pandemic response and economic recovery has hurt Minnesotans on two major fronts.
1) Since May they’ve blocked passage of a billion-dollar bonding bill desperately needed in all corners of our state. Bond funds would create well-paying jobs to bring income and hope to hard-working Minnesotans and their families who then would support our economy. The funds would allow critical repairs to long-neglected roads, bridges, educational facilities, housing and public areas. Outdoor construction work is among the safest environments; bonding makes more of that work available now.
2) They have started firing the governor’s commissioners. Two weeks ago and without advance notice to Democrats, they rejected the confirmation of Labor and Industry Commissioner Nancy Leppink, who has performed well in the position since February 2019. Now they’ve turned their attention to Commerce Commissioner Steve Kelley, ostensibly because they disagree with his measured approach to the proposed Line 3 pipeline project. The purpose of senatorial advice and consent is to assure someone is qualified shortly after an appointment, not for use as a threat throughout a governor’s term.
In a time when so many of our neighbors have been left incredibly vulnerable through no fault of their own and need government help, Republican senators are choosing to waste time on power plays. This fall, let’s replace them with legislators who will focus all their energy on helping Minnesotans rather than political gamesmanship.
Brad Sleeper
Wayzata
