To the Editor:
There has been bi-partisan acknowledgment to hold schools accountable to help all students thrive. The Wayzata School District has made its commitment known in its recent commitment to equity. However, at the July 12 Wayzata School Board meeting, four moms spoke out against teaching critical race theory in the school district. These women are attempting to create roadblocks to prevent the successful implementation of Wayzata’s mission to be a school district committed to equity under the rallying cry of critical race theory.
Critical race theory was never meant to be incorporated into a K-12 curriculum. Instead, critics are using critical race theory as a misguided attempt to sweep the discussion of race and systemic inequalities under the rug. One of the main arguments is that students who are taught about America’s ugly past and systemic racism will come to hate America and white people. I argue that this binary, simplistic way of thinking is white supremacy in action. Indeed, we can work to dismantle white supremacy and not hate white people. We can teach real history and have critical pedagogy and still push students to think for themselves.
As a former elementary educator, I believe it is our job to enable students to become critical thinkers and leaders who can understand different perspectives with empathy. Students could learn a lot from a truly rigorous conversation about whether the police use disproportionate force against minorities or whether the economic status of minorities is improving. With this ban, students will surely not be pushed to consider the critical perspectives that may have a direct impact on their lives, community and nation.
To neglect conversations on race is to neglect diverse students. Failure to talk about race presents a false, romanticized view of what it means to be different. Worse, children are learning that it is taboo to talk about race and people should pretend not to notice aspects that define some people as less valuable than others. If education is viewed in isolation from the reality of students’ lives it is unlikely that schools will ever meet the challenge of equity for all students.
McKenzie Rabenn
Medina
