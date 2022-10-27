In 2016, Democratic President Obama nominated Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court, as was his right. Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell violated centuries long norms to make a new rule: no new judges in the last months of a Prescient term. In 2020, Republican President Donald Trump, in the last few months of his term, nominated Amy Coney Barret to the Supreme Court and Barret was confirmed days before the 2020 presidential election. This allowed us to understand the actual wording of the McConnell rule: Democrats can’t, but Republicans can, freely nominate SCOTUS Justices.
I am saddened to see this sort of wacky imbalance in our own local politics, in reference to truth and logic rather than nominations. At a recent event hosted by the Minneapolis Regional Chamber, the Republican candidate for State Senate claimed that Plymouth was experiencing a crime wave. To the astonishment of many in the audience, myself included, he compared 2020 statistics to 2021 statistics. Note: It is currently late 2022, and the 2021 Covid-driven crime wave has ended. Fortunately, DFL candidate Bonnie Westlin had the counter-argument, and she had the receipts: an email from Police Chief Fadden, providing evidence that there is not a current crime wave in Plymouth.
At the same event, the Republican Candidate for House 42B entertained us with a tirade about how the state should increase regulation of certain areas of government, referring to recent problems at the Department of Health and Human services, but significantly relax regulations of in-home daycare centers where many of us leave our children for several hours a week. In this case, I think logic was the victim of Republican “reasoning.” DFL candidate Ginny Klevorn, pointed out that it was inconsistent to demand increased regulation where it is politically convenient, but relax the attention we pay to safety and security in the venue where we leave our most precious resource, our children.
From top to bottom, Republicans seem to have an agenda that is not about good government, or helping people, and justification for this agenda is not based on truth or good reasoning.
