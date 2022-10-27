To the editor: 

In 2016, Democratic President Obama nominated Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court, as was his right. Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell violated centuries long norms to make a new rule: no new judges in the last months of a Prescient term. In 2020, Republican President Donald Trump, in the last few months of his term, nominated Amy Coney Barret to the Supreme Court and Barret was confirmed days before the 2020 presidential election. This allowed us to understand the actual wording of the McConnell rule: Democrats can’t, but Republicans can, freely nominate SCOTUS Justices.

