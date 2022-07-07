Another $14.3 million in Tax Increment Financing money is being given by our St. Louis Park City Council and mayor as a credit to a developer.
This time it’s another Beltline project. A project that is going to have a value of $80 million is going to be taxed for 10 years as if the property was worth $7 million. In addition, the city is going to loan the developer $688,000.
Proponents argue that projects won’t be built without TIF money. Nonsense. Buildable property, especially property the council and mayor believe is particularly desirable because of its proximity to light rail, is at a premium and doesn’t require city giveaways. Each of us taxpayers pay for this giveaway because tax revenue that would be collected is staying in the developer’s pocket. And that doesn’t count the many tax and revenue programs like depreciation and business expenses that cut tax payables even more.
Proponents argue TIF is a way to promote city goals regarding housing and other policies. The fix for that: put it in the contract. Developers comply with city requirements or they don’t get the property and they don’t get to build.
These types of developer welfare programs may have had a place when buildable land was everywhere and developers could play one city off against another. That time is past. Family and city budgets have tightened for years and are getting tighter. Giving freebies to a developer isn’t helping any taxpayer.
The time may come when elections will turn on Tax Increment Financing and other developer and corporate welfare programs. It may be too late for this cycle, but not the next.
