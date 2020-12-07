To the Editor:
I feel the ranked-choice voting resolution should not be enacted, due to not receiving a clear majority. The city and your newspaper reported 54% to 45% victory. However, when you take into account the residents that voted but left this item blank, the tally is 49% to 40% by my accounting. This is NOT a clear majority (over 50%) and should NOT result in the resolution being adopted.
In school board referendums, it is made clear that a “non” vote counts as a “NO” vote. This was not clarified for this resolution, consequently it may have been assumed that would be how a “non” vote was handled. If you were to add the “non” votes to the “NO” column, the voting would narrowly favor NO.
This resolution was pushed through to a vote during a pandemic and during a polarized election year when it was difficult to provide a public forum on it, and I feel it was not on the publics’ radar. I know I didn’t take the time to study it in full and had trouble accessing information about it.
It’s going to cost our taxpayers a possible additional $127,000 a year or more for a new employee and I assume will cause some confusion in upcoming elections. And we rarely have more than two candidates running for mayor/council member as it is. Plus, I later learned a national organization, FairVote, was involved in promoting it. The fact that we had 3,834 voters that left this blank implies the city could have done a better job of disseminating information.
If you agree about questioning the validity of the results, please contact your council member. At a minimum, in the future we should account for “non” votes, presume they are not in support of a resolution, and require a clear majority based on all votes cast.
Betty Oestenstad
Minnetonka
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.