I feel the ranked-choice voting resolution should not be enacted, due to not receiving a clear majority. The city and your newspaper reported 54% to 45% victory. However, when you take into account the residents that voted but left this item blank, the tally is 49% to 40% by my accounting. This is NOT a clear majority (over 50%) and should NOT result in the resolution being adopted.

In school board referendums, it is made clear that a “non” vote counts as a “NO” vote. This was not clarified for this resolution, consequently it may have been assumed that would be how a “non” vote was handled. If you were to add the “non” votes to the “NO” column, the voting would narrowly favor NO.

This resolution was pushed through to a vote during a pandemic and during a polarized election year when it was difficult to provide a public forum on it, and I feel it was not on the publics’ radar. I know I didn’t take the time to study it in full and had trouble accessing information about it.

It’s going to cost our taxpayers a possible additional $127,000 a year or more for a new employee and I assume will cause some confusion in upcoming elections. And we rarely have more than two candidates running for mayor/council member as it is. Plus, I later learned a national organization, FairVote, was involved in promoting it. The fact that we had 3,834 voters that left this blank implies the city could have done a better job of disseminating information.

If you agree about questioning the validity of the results, please contact your council member. At a minimum, in the future we should account for “non” votes, presume they are not in support of a resolution, and require a clear majority based on all votes cast.

Betty Oestenstad

Minnetonka

