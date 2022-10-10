To the editor:
The rapid destruction of all the mature vegetation, homes (moving some), leveling sites at the streetlights on Eden Prairie Road across Timber Lake Drive South caught many peoples’ attention and curiosity!
The Ellie is a four-story 239 units for rent complex. One essential point is: The mature vegetation especially along Eden Prairie Road was demolished for the convenience of the builder and total disregard for the sustainable ecology and ambient of the built-up suburban Eden Prairie development in the adjacent area.
The Ellie landscape plan mentions preserved significant conifer tree at the south and north ends of the row along EP Road; then replace all the mature growth with mulberry trees. I strongly suggest the city of Eden Prairie has sufficient leverage on United Properties (who also owns the nearly adjacent Applewood Point) to plant a variety of some deciduous trees to replace the large 50-75-year trees adjacent to the public sidewalk on the east side of Eden Prairie Road. Is this the new part of Eden Prairie designated for high density housing?
1. Nursery purchased trees are significantly smaller relative to mature growth. 2. Mulberry trees fruit leave stains that will affect The Ellie, sidewalks and public using the sidewalk/crossing. 3. There are many 50+ year trees arborists can select on the north and east sides of the huge The Ellie project and by the Applewood Point; likely available at reasonable cost.
Indeed, I was impressed by the Reed Root and Rhizome Buffer Zone exhibit by Kimberly Olson, in the Eden Prairie city offices and all pronouncements of sustainability by the mayor and city of Eden Prairie working to be environmental progressive. In Sum: to not restore the 50+ year significant trees in the grounds of The Ellie along the sidewalk adjacent to the Eden Prairie Road would significantly reduce environmental sustainability advances.
Geoffrey Ferster
Eden Prairie
