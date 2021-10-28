To the Editor:
I am writing to express my concern for our increasingly partisan Wayzata School Board election. We are seeing polarization of single issues based on influence by political views. We must keep partisan politics out of the Wayzata School District.
The goals, motives and intentions for Wayzata are blurred by the labels of “conservative” or “progressive” and it has become difficult to truly understand what education-related issues certain candidates stand for. I would hope that each candidate’s goal is to serve the children of our community, but with each day this does not appear to be the case for every candidate. If this form of politics prevails, the Wayzata School Board will simply be a tool of the parties to execute their agenda.
It is our job as voters to ensure that this does not happen. We must vote based on who we truly believe will prioritize the needs of the kids in our community above all else. If we fail to do so, the candidates who genuinely want to better the educational experience within Wayzata will be lost. As voters, we have the power to prevent this. I implore you to truly get to know each candidate before you vote and to take a moment to ask yourself which candidate will prioritize the needs of Wayzata students.
I have done my research and I will be voting for Muthu Periakaruppan. He has clearly communicated that he will represent all students without regard to political parties.
Ignatial Moses
Plymouth
