To the Editor:
I am a Minnetonka resident and am writing in response to the Sun Sailor article: “Minnetonka faces legal action over Lone Lake Park trail development.” I was surprised to read that 13% of the Minnesota rusty patched bumble bee population resides at Lone Lake Park. This figure seems high given the urban setting of the park. With the attention this bee is getting since being added to the endangered species list in 2017, there must be data more recent than the 2018 statistics referenced in the intent to sue issued by the Center for Biological Diversity. Since the center credits “scientists” as providing population estimates but fail to provide source reference, I decided to do some digging.
Two readily available sources of data are Bumblebeewatch.org and iNaturalist.org. The latter is used by the University’s Minnesota Bee Atlas program. Volunteers upload photographs of observed bees which are validated by the online community. Photographs cannot be representative and must be of the exact bee and location observed. iNaturalist extracts location data from the uploaded photos while Bumblebeewatch relies on manual entry.
All 11 rusty patched bumble bee observations at Lone Lake Park are posted on Bumblebeewatch, none are posted on iNaturalist. What I found curious, is that five of the 11 Lone Lake Park observations logged on Bumblebeewatch.org share the same photograph of an observation on iNaturalist at a different location. This is suspicious given that the Bumblebeewatch.org location is manually entered. One of these is the single 2020 observation.
There have been 855 observations on both sites since 2011 but only 11 in Lone Lake Park. That’s 1.3%, not the 13% claimed by the Center for Biological Diversity. Zero bees were observed at the park in eight of the past 10 years. 50% of all observations in Minnesota have been made in 2020. The single Lone Lake Park observation this year is questionable.
The motives of the plaintiffs who are threatening legal action must be questioned given what appear to be invalid claims. What a waste of resources and taxpayer dollars.
Readers, please visit these two sites and draw your own conclusions.
Dana Kromer
Minnetonka
