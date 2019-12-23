To the Editor:
I want to thank Rep. Dean Phillips for sticking to his campaign promise to work on lowering the cost of prescription drugs. He co-authored a bill that passed out of the U.S. House last week that will lower the cost of prescription drugs by over 50% and reinvest in Medicare using the savings! Amongst all the noise going on in Congress, Rep. Phillips hasn’t lost sight of the fact that too many people can’t afford the medicine they need. A recent Gallup poll showed that nearly one in four Americans didn’t buy a drug they were prescribed because it was too expensive. There are a lot of divisive issues in our country right now, but lowering the cost of prescription drugs isn’t one of them. Thank you Rep. Phillips for not losing sight of this!
Sarah Eigenmann
Plymouth
