To the Editor:
I want to thank our Governor Tim Walz, state and city representatives for their leadership during this COVID-19 pandemic. Besides listening to our governor and other state leaders on public radio, today I received calming and informative emails from my area state representatives and city departments today. I am impressed with their leadership during such an anxious time.
Mary McKee
Minnetonka
