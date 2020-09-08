To the Editor:
After the third or fourth Wayzata High School student (I lost count) was injured on a Plymouth road, all but one at that awful intersection on Peony Lane at the entrance to the high school, I became concerned. My wife works there, I volunteer there frequently and my son will attend the high school in a few years. I contacted several elected or appointed officials and asked for a some kind of fix. I believe I’m not the only concerned resident and parent who did so at that time.
Now, I see that the roads along the high school are being reconfigured, and some of these changes are going to make car-pedestrian interaction safer, and the use of the parking lot more logical. I’d like to thank the people who responded to my concerns and who were so supportive at the time. Kudos to Rep. Ginny Klevorn, Wayzata Superintendent Chace Anderson, Police Chief Mike Goldstein, City Councilmember Ned Carroll and Mayor Jeff Wosje.
Also: Everybody drive slower, especially when it becomes icy. Winter is coming.
Greg Laden
Plymouth
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.