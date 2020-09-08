To the Editor:

After the third or fourth Wayzata High School student (I lost count) was injured on a Plymouth road, all but one at that awful intersection on Peony Lane at the entrance to the high school, I became concerned. My wife works there, I volunteer there frequently and my son will attend the high school in a few years. I contacted several elected or appointed officials and asked for a some kind of fix. I believe I’m not the only concerned resident and parent who did so at that time.

Now, I see that the roads along the high school are being reconfigured, and some of these changes are going to make car-pedestrian interaction safer, and the use of the parking lot more logical. I’d like to thank the people who responded to my concerns and who were so supportive at the time. Kudos to Rep. Ginny Klevorn, Wayzata Superintendent Chace Anderson, Police Chief Mike Goldstein, City Councilmember Ned Carroll and Mayor Jeff Wosje.

Also: Everybody drive slower, especially when it becomes icy. Winter is coming.

Greg Laden

Plymouth

