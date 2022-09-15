Thanks to all who made this year’s James J. Hill Days a blast!
The event highlighted all the things that are great about the community of Wayzata. It’s a small town doing great things. The Wayzata Chamber, its volunteers and its sponsors should be commended for another great festival.
And once again thank you to the Wayzata Conservancy for making Panoway on Wayzata Bay a reality. It’s such a great place for folks who made it to James J. Hill Days to get together. Frankly, it’s an awesome space to gather year-round.
James J. Hill Days has been a staple in our community since 1975. It’s changed over the years, but the spirit has never changed. Can you believe railroad spike making, hot air balloons, a 10K and a volleyball tournament were the highlights in the early years? Now we have a craft beer festival, great live music, a full-fledged carnival, logrolling, dachshund races and an airshow.
I can only imagine what the next 40+ years have in store. Folks will not only be able to walk down Lake Street and Panoway during James J. Hill Days, but they will also be able to walk along a boardwalk and see our lakeshore restoration at work. A lot of progress has been made on making that a reality thanks to the heavy lifting of the Wayzata Conservancy.
Thanks again to all that made this year’s James J. Hill Days one to remember.
