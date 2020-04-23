To the Editor:

Last Monday, April 6, I attended the Minnetonka City Council online meeting.

The agenda and reports were interesting; it was honestly a bit surprising to learn all the actions that the Minnetonka city employees have taken during the COVID-19 pandemic to help residents and businesses. Also, the logistics, both physical and IT related, of rearranging all the staff so they are able to keep working and close/modify “retail” activities like the Williston Center is daunting. There is a lot going on in general, and the pandemic has clearly added many complications to city operations.

I think we residents tend to underestimate how much work the city does, so consider me humbled and appreciative.

Thank you to all the city employees!

Li Dvorak

Minnetonka

