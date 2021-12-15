As we celebrate the holidays this year, let’s take a moment to be grateful for the citizens in every community that make our American democratic system work – our local election judges, workers and volunteers.
Many voters may be surprised to learn that the people most responsible for our elections are our own community members who serve as election judges. They are our friends, neighbors, co-workers and family members; and they solemnly swear to perform their duties “according to law and the best of my ability and will diligently endeavor to prevent fraud, deceit and abuse in conducting this election. I will perform my duties in a fair and impartial manner and not attempt to create an advantage for my party or for any candidate.”
Every year, nearly 30,000 local election judges work together with state, county and city staff to provide fair, accessible and accurate elections. Minnesota can boast one of the highest voter turnouts in the nation thanks to the dedication of those who serve to ensure we can all cast our votes freely and with confidence, knowing that they will be carefully counted. Please take a moment during this holiday season to let those who are serving to safeguard our voting rights and elections know that we greatly appreciate their work!
Rebecca Hawthorne
Wayzata
Hawthorne is president of the League of Women Voters Wayzata-Plymouth Area.
