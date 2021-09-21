To the Editor:
On Sept. 10, the students, faculty, staff, board members and parents of Providence Academy honored the Plymouth police and fire departments on their campus to commemorate 9/11. Many members of the Plymouth City Council attended this year’s ceremony. It is important the city recognizes this gem of a school that is a shining star for Plymouth. For those who don’t know, Providence Academy has been doing this every year since Sept. 11, 2002.
The students put up approximately 3,000 flags, one for every person who was killed by terrorists, and the first responders who died on Sept. 11, 2001. Then every student, faculty, staff member go outside (rain or shine) on 9/11 each year and welcome the Plymouth police and fire departments as they process through the Providence campus. Each student stands in silence and puts their hand over their heart as the police and fire departments pass them. Students say the Pledge of Allegiance, the school band plays the National Anthem and then the ceremony ends with bugle Taps.
It is quite moving and I highly suggest citizens drive through Providence each year on 9/11 and see all the flags, and consider attending in future years. I know of no other school in the Twin Cities that does this. Sure would be nice if more schools (e.g. Wayzata, Armstrong) did it and showed the honor and respect our police and fire departments deserve. There is an expectation by students at Providence that you respect and thank police and fire personnel who put their lives on the line daily to protect us. Here is this year’s tribute video, I suggest citizens watch it til the end when Taps is played and police and firefighters shake hands with many students as they process out: https://www.providenceacademy.org/911tribute/
Thank you Providence for showing our community how to honor and respect first responders. Thank you Plymouth police and fire departments for putting your lives on the line daily so we citizens of Plymouth can live safely!
Paul Hillen
Plymouth
