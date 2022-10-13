Screen-time is increasingly becoming known as a health issue for children of all ages. Screens are literally changing the brain. Many students now come to school with lower attention spans, lack of sleep and mental health problems. Just because it’s normal to use screens, doesn’t mean it’s ideal.
While Kelly Morrison, who is running for the Minnesota Senate in District 45, knows technology has many benefits, the data on effectiveness as a learning device is proving it isn’t the solution educators had hoped, and there are significant negative side effects on mental health and brain development. Overuse of screens affects language development, reading skills, and short-term memory. Teen mental health is the worst it has ever been with youth feeling more lonely, depressed and tragically, suicidal.
Rep. Kelly Morrison has already led the charge on this important issue by authoring a bill and passing it into law to limit unsupervised individual screens for our youngest learners. Not only that, she co-led a successful effort with a Republican Senate colleague to fund digital well-being grants to empower students to be smarter users of technology.
Kelly knew something needed to be done and, by listening to parents in her own district, she made it happen! Working across the aisle, Kelly urged her own colleagues to address an issue long overdue for action. We need this type of leadership and, with her experience and relationships at the Minnesota Legislature, Morrison will be able to effectively fight for our children on this and other issues that affect our children’s education.
While candidate Kathleen Fowke recommends in her campaign materials that we establish limits on screens for children in schools, Kelly Morrison has already taken the lead to make positive change for our children.
I urge voters to consider all Kelly Morrison can continue to do for us in the Minnesota Senate!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.