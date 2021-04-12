To the Editor:

I appreciated reading the article about the challenges our police face in answering calls for situations that are really about mental health issues, not criminal. When families are experiencing emergencies, the 911 number comes immediately to mind for help, where police are asked to become mental health professionals. To know that there is a number to call for help from Hennepin County’s Community Outreach Psychiatric Emergency (612-596-1223) is a positive step for our community and others. Thank you, Minnetonka Police Chief Scott Boerboom for working with others to address this important issue.

Mary McKee

Minnetonka

