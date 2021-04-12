To the Editor:
I appreciated reading the article about the challenges our police face in answering calls for situations that are really about mental health issues, not criminal. When families are experiencing emergencies, the 911 number comes immediately to mind for help, where police are asked to become mental health professionals. To know that there is a number to call for help from Hennepin County’s Community Outreach Psychiatric Emergency (612-596-1223) is a positive step for our community and others. Thank you, Minnetonka Police Chief Scott Boerboom for working with others to address this important issue.
Mary McKee
Minnetonka
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.