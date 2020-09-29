To the Editor:
“Go back to your country!” As a small business owner in the suburbs of Minneapolis, I endured racist comments like this on several occasions. I am a first-generation immigrant who came to the Midwest 37 years ago in pursuit of education and a better future for my family. I have benefited greatly from living in Plymouth, especially as it relates to my own children’s public education. But, it has not been without cost. My children were taunted as “brownies” in school. Last year, someone spray-painted racist graffiti on the Wayzata High School wall.
I was reminded once again of the insidious racism that exists in our community when I received an email last week from a Plymouth neighbor who interpreted my commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion as me being an “Ideologue who was proposing tribalism.” He stated that as a candidate for City Council, I was “ruining communities by adding low income housing in suburbs.” And that “people like him move to suburbs like Plymouth to get away from the city and all the problems it brings.” I “talk about bringing more diversity into the community which also brings a lot more crime.” He concluded, “you got the opportunity to live in this country and prosper and now leave the rest of us alone …”
The above examples are proof that systemic racism is alive and well in Plymouth. We can and must do better. I grew up with two core values – to give back and have empathy for others. Both are in short supply these days. I believe these values will help us make progress toward a more just and inclusive community, especially in this moment. It is my fervent appeal to those who love this community to come together, listen and develop empathy for all Plymouth residents. Let’s take action individually and collectively to move us toward a more inclusive community that welcomes and lifts the voices of those who have been impacted by systemic racism. Now is the time.
Milind Sohoni
Plymouth
Milind Sohoni is a candidate for the Plymouth City Council’s Ward 1.
