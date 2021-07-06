To the Editor:

Having attended many Minnetonka City Council meetings over the years on many issues, I have always been impressed with the leadership of Mayor Brad Wiersum.

This last year of challenges added more responsibilities for Mayor Wiersum, but he handled them all in a stellar manner. I felt secure knowing he could deal with community safety and the pandemic while managing the continued growth of our community for the well-being of all residents.

Minnetonka is heading towards many more changes and challenges, and we need proven leadership like Mayor Wiersum provides, steering our way.

Mary McKee

Minnetonka

