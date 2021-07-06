To the Editor:
Having attended many Minnetonka City Council meetings over the years on many issues, I have always been impressed with the leadership of Mayor Brad Wiersum.
This last year of challenges added more responsibilities for Mayor Wiersum, but he handled them all in a stellar manner. I felt secure knowing he could deal with community safety and the pandemic while managing the continued growth of our community for the well-being of all residents.
Minnetonka is heading towards many more changes and challenges, and we need proven leadership like Mayor Wiersum provides, steering our way.
Mary McKee
Minnetonka
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.