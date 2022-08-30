Selecting individuals who are willing to serve in the Minnesota House of Representatives can be a daunting challenge. Fortunately, credible information describing a candidate’s position on issues, voting record and commitment to public service can readily be accessed by each voter when making an informed decision.
Representative Patty Acomb has served in the Minnesota House since 2019. In the House, she chairs the House Climate Action Caucus, and serves as vice chair on the Climate and Energy Finance and Policy Committee. She also is a member of the Environment and Natural Resources Finance and Policy Committee and the Legacy Committee.
Patty has repeatedly demonstrated her concern for our community and state by focusing on environmentally focused legislation. For example, she authored and introduced five bills that are now state law: investing in solar on schools; investing in climate research; supporting regional parks and trails; building energy efficiency; and appropriating money for native bee surveys. In addition, Patty has introduced bills in the House to protect our lakes, waterways and drinking water, and others that address climate change and environmental sustainability.
Patty is committed to conserving and restoring our environmental resources for future generations. Her academic background in natural resource management and her practical experience working with our state environmental agencies helps to ensure that we maintain our cherished natural resources for all Minnesotans to enjoy.
Ethics, integarity, compassion, and a desire to make our world a better place drives State Rep. Patty Acomb. She has and is positively impacting our community, and deserves our continued support and our vote this fall in the new District 45B serving constituents in Wayzata and Deephaven as well an eastern precinct of Shorewood and northern parts of Minnetonka.
