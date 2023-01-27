Our country was founded on the fundamental idea that the government is in place to serve all of us. As a white male, that has always been the case for me. That promise, however, has historically been undermined for large parts of our population by those with power and money trying to preserve their advantages. That is simply unfair and counter to our founding principles.
We have made some progress. At first, only white male property owners were allowed to vote, but over time and with much struggle, the vote was expanded by the 15th (ending racial restrictions) the 19th (ending gender restrictions) and the 26th amendments (lowering the voting age to 18).
But money and power don’t go down without a fight. Our history is full of strategies used by those in power to limit voting. In the past, things like poll taxes and literacy tests were used. More recently, various restrictions on voting hours, polling places, early voting and voting by mail have been proposed.
My legislators, Ron Latz in the Senate and Larry Kraft in the House, understand the importance of protecting our democracy. Both of them have authored elections-related bills: HF110 for Rep. Kraft, which will allow pre-registering 16- and 17-year-olds, and SF26 for Sen. Latz, which will restore voting rights to over 50,000 formerly incarcerated Minnesotans. Fourteen other elections-related bills include efforts to make it easier to register or keep registrations up-to-date through automatic voter registration and by reducing the impact of money on our elections.
It’s up to you, legislators of both parties, to fulfill the mandate that Minnesota voters called for: to go full speed ahead on expanding the vote and reducing the influence of money in elections. By passing these bills, we can boldly take the next steps towards a truly inclusive democracy in Minnesota. I encourage everyone to reach out to your legislators in support of these bills.
