To the Editor:
One thing that’s been apparent during these uncertain times is that we as Americans really value and enjoy our parks. From local parks in your neighborhood, Minnesota’s own Lake Itasca State Park, to national treasures like Yosemite, our outdoor spaces are a deeply valued part of American life.
Currently, the U.S. House of Representatives is debating something called the Great American Outdoors Act. It’s a bipartisan bill that would invest in the repair of national park and public lands infrastructure as well as aide in protecting and providing recreational access through the Land and Water Conservation Fund to national, state and local parks, forests, wildlife areas and other public lands.
That’s why I’m calling on Rep. Dean Phillips to ask the leadership of both the House and Senate to pass this important bill in early June.
In addition to helping invest in our public lands all over the country, this bill would make investments that are critical to reigniting local economies across the nation, creating jobs and helping small businesses get back on their feet. As well as providing urgently needed stimulus to the outdoor recreation industry.
We have a great opportunity to both preserve our parks, wildlife areas, and public lands as well as improve our national economy with this bipartisan bill. I say we should take it.
Larry Margolis
Minnetonka
