As the co-president of Susan Lindgren Elementary School’s PTO, a St. Louis Park community member and a parent, I am thrilled to support Sarah Davis for St. Louis Park School Board.
I first met Sarah over 18 years ago in connection with our AmeriCorps service, and I can say without a doubt that there is no one that I would rather have on our School Board. Sarah is a passionate advocate for excellence and equity in education, and she has the experience and commitment to move our district forward to reach our goals.
Since being appointed to the School Board in April 2022, Sarah has worked very hard and had an immediate impact. She worked with students from St. Louis Park Middle School to review and revise our Gender Inclusion Policy, helped to get our Racial Equity Policy enacted, and supported the passage of our recent referendums to provide critical funding for technology and building repairs. Sarah also worked on important legislation to protect our children’s data privacy in school, which was recently signed into law. With such an impressive record in just a few months, our district has a lot to look forward to with Sarah on the School Board for the next three years.
Sarah brings deep integrity, transparency and accessibility to her role as a School Board member. And as the parent of a St. Louis Park kindergartener, she is personally invested in the success of our schools. Please join me in supporting Sarah Davis for St. Louis Park School Board Tuesday, Nov. 8.
