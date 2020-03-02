To the Editor:
This letter is to voice strong support for the affordable housing project proposed by Union Congregational United Church of Christ and Project for Pride in Living.
My wife and I have lived in St. Louis Park, three blocks from Union UCC, for 27 years. We love this neighborhood and can’t imagine living anywhere else. About 10 years ago, we joined Union UCC. We were attracted by the open and welcoming community made up of people with passion for improving the lives of others. We have been similarly impressed with Project for Pride in Living, a highly respected charitable organization with a 45-year history of working for affordable housing in the Twin Cities. In that time, PPL has improved the lives of thousands of people. PPL currently owns and operates over 1,500 units of housing. They have a proven track record in the area of affordable housing.
Unfortunately, the need for more affordable housing has continued to grow. I’m sure you have friends and family who work hard but still can barely make ends meet. We certainly do. Those are the people that this project will serve. The location in our beautiful, friendly neighborhood is close to transit, parks and trails, shopping and medical services. Those reasons that we love living here also make it a great location for affordable housing. We hope you will join us in welcoming this project.
Kurt Hunter
St. Louis Park
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.