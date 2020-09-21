To the Editor:
Please vote for Paul Hillen for the at-large city council position. Paul Hillen is a neighbor, father, community volunteer and friend who will bring a fresh perspective to the Plymouth City Council. Paul is committed to representing all Plymouth residents. Paul will be a proactive leader on the issues affecting the quality of life for everyone living in our community. He believes we can better manage Plymouth’s growth, preserve our precious green space and keep our public safety strong.
Paul Hillen will be a champion for all Plymouth residents – listening to your concerns and acting upon them with integrity. We must have good people in government – Paul will serve us well.
Diane Slayton
Plymouth
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.