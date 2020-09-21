To the Editor:

Please vote for Paul Hillen for the at-large city council position. Paul Hillen is a neighbor, father, community volunteer and friend who will bring a fresh perspective to the Plymouth City Council. Paul is committed to representing all Plymouth residents. Paul will be a proactive leader on the issues affecting the quality of life for everyone living in our community. He believes we can better manage Plymouth’s growth, preserve our precious green space and keep our public safety strong.

Paul Hillen will be a champion for all Plymouth residents – listening to your concerns and acting upon them with integrity. We must have good people in government – Paul will serve us well.

Diane Slayton

Plymouth

