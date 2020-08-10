To the Editor:
As a resident of Ward 1 in Plymouth, I am supporting Milind Sohoni for Plymouth City Council.
I like my City Council member to gather, weigh and then make data-driven decisions. By observing many special and regular council meetings, I can see that the requirement to consume and then intelligently process reams of data is a key requirement of the job. All of his life, Sohoni has had jobs that require a measured and data-driven approach to problem solving.
Sohoni, as a 25-year resident of Plymouth, has demonstrated his dedication to our community by serving as a volunteer firefighter, supporting Wayzata Girls basketball, qualified as a Plymouth Police Reserve volunteer, trained as an online COVID-19 contact tracing volunteer, and to top it off learned to sew so he could make 100 masks this spring.
Since small business is so important to our Plymouth economy, I like that he himself has been a small business owner as well as worked in Fortune 500 companies. He is capable of weighing small and large business needs from all perspectives.
One of Sohoni’s four goals is education equity. The community and the Wayzata School Board is aware of education gaps and systemic inequities in our education system which need attention and correction. Now is the time.
Most especially, I like Sohoni’s goals to focus on diversity and human rights, environmental initiatives and city initiatives as well as education equity. These are all opportunity areas for Plymouth to continue to be a model city not only in the state but in the country.
Hard worker, scientist, entrepreneur, father, husband of 33 years, volunteer, dedicated to fiscal responsibility, a wealth of experience; these are all qualities I want in my Plymouth City Council representative. I would say qualified and then some!
Rebecca Monson
Plymouth
