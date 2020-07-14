To the Editor:
Voters in the Fifth Congressional District, including St. Louis Park, several other suburbs and Minneapolis, have an opportunity to choose effective representation in the DFL August primary. Antone Melton-Meaux is challenging Rep. Ilhan Omar, and has the experience, demeanor and focus on the needs and issues in our area that will propel him to be a Congressional leader on issues and policies that can benefit all of our residents.
He is an experienced mediator and lawyer who works collaboratively with others, listening to their needs to resolve matters in a calm and respectful manner. He has extensive community experience as a volunteer minister and nonprofit leader. As an African American, he has personally experienced police misconduct and has proposed constructive reforms to law enforcement policies. He has demonstrated outreach to residents throughout the district, to learn more about local issues and priorities.
Antone stands in stark contrast to Omar, who during her time in office has not engaged suburban voters in our district (except to solicit campaign contributions) and has instead focused on increasing her personal celebrity. She has demonstrated divisive and hateful behavior, such as anti-Semitic comments, and faces complaints of allegedly fraudulent or unethical campaign finance and tax issues that are not yet resolved. Her continuing refusal to publicly discuss these concerns further reduces her credibility and effectiveness. We can do better! I encourage all voters to visit Antone’s website (antoneforcongress.com), review his progressive policy priorities and participate in one of his virtual town hall meetings. I also encourage all voters to join me in supporting Antone Melton-Meaux in the primary election Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Sue Sanger
St. Louis Park
Sue Sanger is a former St. Louis Park City Council member.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.