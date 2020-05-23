To the Editor:

It looks like retail stores are set to open with restrictions soon. I’m urging Excelsior residents to make an effort to purchase items at their local stores. I realize that many people cannot afford extra expenses right now. But if you can, make a trip to town for an upcoming birthday gift from one of our unique gift shops, a toy for a new grandchild, a graduation gift for that high school senior or a takeout meal from a local restaurant. Buy ahead if it’s in your budget. Downtown Excelsior is such a vital part of our community. Let’s keep it thriving!

Linda Maki

Tonka Bay

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments