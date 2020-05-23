To the Editor:
It looks like retail stores are set to open with restrictions soon. I’m urging Excelsior residents to make an effort to purchase items at their local stores. I realize that many people cannot afford extra expenses right now. But if you can, make a trip to town for an upcoming birthday gift from one of our unique gift shops, a toy for a new grandchild, a graduation gift for that high school senior or a takeout meal from a local restaurant. Buy ahead if it’s in your budget. Downtown Excelsior is such a vital part of our community. Let’s keep it thriving!
Linda Maki
Tonka Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.